CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays. "If you're on this call, you are part of the...

CEO of mortgage company apologizes for mass firing over Zoom

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, has apologized for the way he fired approximately 900 employees last week. Vishal Garg told the group over Zoom that they were being "laid off." Garg, who faced immediate backlash, wrote a letter to current employees that says he "failed to show...
Better.com CEO fires more than 900 workers over Zoom

The head of a digital mortgage lender is getting heat after firing hundreds of workers on Zoom. Vishal Garg, Better.com’s CEO, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call and then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately. [TRENDING: Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives...
