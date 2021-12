Who knew a fart machine would cause so much commotion? Jonah Hill appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night and explained the comedic reason he got in trouble with Netflix. Turns out, Hill received a fart machine as a gift and he's been using it during press events for the upcoming movie Don't Look Up to mess with his renowned costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, and more. "We did this big fancy press conference, and I did the fart machine when someone was talking about climate change. My castmates did not find it funny," Hill recalled, noting that Streep was the only one amused.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO