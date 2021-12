BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New data shows that students’ academic performances suffered this year as Maryland copes with statewide learning loss. The information comes from the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), which released preliminary early fall assessment and kindergarten readiness scores for the 2021-22 school year. The results show a downward trend in subjects like English and math, as well as scores in the kindergarten readiness assessment, which evaluates whether kids are ready to enter first grade. Of the more than 92% of students who took the test, only 35% met or exceeded expectations in English. Only 15% met or exceeded expectations in math. Kindergarten...

