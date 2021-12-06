LSP: Driver injured in Assumption Parish crash, dies from injuries

Louisiana State Police say 77-year-old Diane Borne of Napoleonville has died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened Friday shortly after midnight on LA Highway 308 about a mile south of LA Highway 70 Spur in Assumption Parish.

“The preliminary investigation revealed Borne, who was traveling north on LA Hwy 308 in a 2010 Nissan Sentra, attempted to pass another vehicle while in a no-passing zone,” said an LSP report. “After crossing the centerline, Borne struck a southbound 2015 Nissan Sentra head-on.”

Both Borne and the driver of the 2015 Nissan were seat belts at the time of the crash and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, authorities say Borne succumbed to her injuries received during the crash while at the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.