ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Best TV Shows of 2021

By Alison Herman
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s little that unites the best TV shows of 2021, aside from their quality. Our picks this year range from epic space dramas (plural!) to intimate character studies, from shrewd satires to wacky adventures. Some are massive hits that grabbed hold of the zeitgeist; others are hidden gems, possibly because you...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
openculture.com

Blade Runner TV Shows Confirmed by Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott is 83, and good on him for not slowing down. The Last Duel came and went, but it actually existed and was an original idea, based on a true historical event, and with a script from Nicole Holofcener, and featured a re-teaming up of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. And as of this writing, House of Gucci is set to open and give us some salacious scandal and murder among the hoity and toit, just in time for Oscar season. He’s even recently dropped some hot takes against the superhero movie factory of Hollywood. So Scott’s doing well. Then why does this latest announcement feel so underwhelming?
TV SERIES
tucson.com

TV Best Bets for November 27

Don Johnson (also an executive producer) and Cheech Marin reprise their roles as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez, elite investigators in the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, in this two-hour movie based on the 1996-2001 cop drama. The movie picks up 10 years later in the lives of the characters. Original series creator Carlton Cuse (Lost) is also an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Zimbio

The Most Underrated TV Shows Of 2021

While we've been stuck in our homes for much of 2021, it's been a pretty big year for television. HBO's Mare of Easttown that got everyone talking. And for basically a solid month, everyone was reciting the same line from WandaVision. Despite all the hits, several shows have flown under the radar. We've got some you need to add to your watchlist. These are our top underrated TV shows of 2021.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
Person
Emily Dickinson
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Person
Margaret Qualley
thespruceeats.com

The 6 Best Food TV Shows to Stream this Holiday Season

Food television shows and the holiday season are a match made in heaven (or at the very least, The North Pole). While we’ll happily stream our favorite baking and cooking shows any time of year, the feel-good cheer that accompanies November and December provides the perfect excuse for a little extra indulgence. And lucky for us: whether you’re a fan of engaging docuseries or laugh-out-loud competition shows, there’s a holiday food show that’s guaranteed to satisfy your cravings this year. Here’s what’s new—and delicious—on Netflix, Hulu, and more, for the 2021 holiday season.
TV SHOWS
waylandstudentpress.com

TV Show Review: “Arcane”

I’m an “Arcane” simp. There’s no better way to put it. Riot Games and Fortiche have worked closely for years, and the cohesiveness of the two studios shows. From the unique animation style, amazing voice acting, nuanced characters, incredible worldbuilding, banger soundtrack and much much more, there’s literally no way that I wouldn’t have fallen in love with the series. Especially since I’ve already been invested in the vast world and lore for many years. I mean, the game has been out for over a decade now, and the regions have each been developed in accordance with the character stories themselves, each one, by the way, was written incredibly. Out of all the possible regions, “Arcane” definitely started with the right one for both the animation style and perfect tragic plot- Piltover and Zaun. It’s a sort of steampunk, progress driven overcity with tensions brewing in the trashy, neglected undercity.
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ’Annie Live!’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film, “The Power of the Dog,” the latest television adaptation of a Broadway musical in “Annie Live!” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” which picks up where the series left off.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecut.com

Every TV Show Needs a Good Holiday Episode

The holidays and nostalgia go hand in hand, and maybe that’s why some of the best television episodes are the holiday ones. Any show worth watching will have its own celebration, our main characters and their story lines going through the chaos and sentimentality of family, food, and traditions, just like the rest of us. And nothing feels quite like coming home for the holidays than reuniting with the characters we loved growing up.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundation And Earth#Foundation Series#Second Foundation#Television Academy#Ringer
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Sets Nickelodeon Premiere Date

Nickelodeon has announced the premiere date for Star Trek: Prodigy. The new, CG-animated Paramount+ Original Series will premiere on Friday, December 17th at 8/7c on Nickelodeon with an hour-long series premiere. The series first debuted on Paramount+ for subscribers in October. In the one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy series premiere, "Lost...
TV SERIES
Collider

Nick Offerman Joins 'The Last of Us' TV Show

Nick Offerman is the latest actor to join the upcoming The Last of Us live-action series according to a recent interview with Murray Bartlett, who is also playing a role in the upcoming video game adaptation for HBO. Bartlett was interviewed by The Guardian and discussed his most recent role...
TV SERIES
Inverse

These are the best TV characters who in 2021

It was Agatha all along. But she wasn’t the only one. In a year defined by varying levels of restored “normalcy” (whatever that even means), there’s one thing we can all agree on: there was a lot of great television. Once more, the streamers reigned supreme, delivering all the drama, action, and imagination TV was practically made for — and only a subscription fee could afford. What’s a “cable,” again?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IGN

The Best Performance in a TV Series in 2021

Acting is hard, but there are countless performers out there who make it seem like the easiest thing in the world. As we enter a new golden age of television, it's thrilling to see which actor rises above the rest in their respective performances. In a year full of unknown...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

5 movies and TV shows to ease you into December

It’s cold outside, you couldn’t resist eating your entire Advent calendar, and you’ve already been disappointed by the latest season season of Tiger King. We get it. But as the nights grow darker and you start thinking of more elaborate excuses about why you can’t make Sharon’s surprise birthday on the other side of town, why not settle down to watch something new?
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy