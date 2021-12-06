Wisconsin, Arizona State selected to play in Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin and Arizona State face off in the 30th edition of the Vegas Bowl at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Raiders.

Wisconsin owns the third-longest active bowl streak in the country at 20, trailing only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23).

The Sun Devils are playing in their third Las Vegas Bowl.

Both teams are playing in their 33rd bowl game.

The 2021 Las Vegas Bowl will take place on Thursday, December 30 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Get more information on the Las Vegas Bowl's website.

