Flags in Nebraska to be lowered in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the omicron variant of coronavirus had been identified in Nebraska. “In Nebraska, we have learned how to balance living a more normal life while protecting our healthcare system,” said Governor Ricketts. “Coronavirus will be with us forever. That’s why we’ll continue that balance while also urging everyone to get vaccinated. Nebraska has maintained one of the lowest coronavirus death rates and protected our hospital capacity all without lockdowns, without mask mandates, and without vaccine mandates. We aren’t going to follow the Biden Administration or Dr. Fauci’s draconian policies.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO