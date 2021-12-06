WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/6)

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
That’s another loss. WWE has changed quite a bit in recent years and some of those changes have been rather prominent. It is quite the jarring set of changes to see how far things have gone and a lot of those changes have not been for the better. Above all else, fewer people seem to be watching the show these days, and now even fewer will be able to do so.
The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
They’re the new generation. There is something so easy to understand about a second generation wrestler. The name alone is going to be enough to give them a chance, but at the same time, they are going to have a bit more of an introduction to the wrestling world. It gives them a leg up, and now we are seeing someone else who has an even bigger foot forward.
Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
– Speaking to the podcast Present Company, The Rock discussed the success of the women’s wrestlers in WWE and how they are being pushed to the forefront. He also discussed his daughter training to become a wrestler. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. The Rock on his daughter training to...
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux is set to return to in-ring action now that she’s no longer with WWE. WrestlePro has announced that Scarlett will return to the ring at their Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. Tickets are on sale now via WrestleProOnline.com.
Erin Andrews is a seasoned television professional, always coming across as extremely put together and well mannered, but hey, she’s human, so that can’t always be the case. On a recent episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the veteran sports reporter shared her nightmare scenario. Andrews...
As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife, Uzma, welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali shared a picture of the baby girl, explaining why she has been named “Dua” which means blessing in Arabic. He tweeted:. we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. The likes...
In the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE only last Friday, we saw the Universal champion of the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns, being beaten by disqualification by King Xavier Woods, when after receiving the finisher of the King of the Ring, Reigns was saved by his cousins, the Usos, who went to attack their elder cousin's opponent as usual.
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston and his wife Kori have welcomed their third child. Kofi took to Twitter and Instagram today and announced that Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long. “Witnessing my wife...
WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
When WWE Superstars perform on live TV they don’t get the chance to do things over, and as we all know anything can happen on a live show. In 2015 Bryan Danielson had to vacate the IC Title before taking a hiatus from WWE, and a new champion was decided at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. On the road to the Elimination Chamber Ryback found himself in a segment with Stephanie McMahon, and during a recent episode of The Ryback Show he revealed that he actually went off script.
WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was a guest on The Kurt Angle Show where she revealed why she was pissed off when Ronda Rousey joined WWE a few years ago. She also commented on her desire to have at least one more match with Rousey, if Rousey were to ever return to WWE. You can check out some highlights form the podcast below:
Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
Comments / 0