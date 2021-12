CLEVELAND, Ohio — Goodwill Industries stores in the Cleveland area and elsewhere are reopening slowly Thursday after many closed due to threats at locations in Canton. Tuesday evening, Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Ohio received threats at store locations and its headquarters in Canton. This led to the agency closing stores across Cuyahoga, Stark, Lake and Geauga counties, along with its other stores across Ohio and West Virginia.

