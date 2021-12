ADABoy has launched its token on the Binance Smart chain. Users who stake the ADABoy token will be rewarded with ADA. The platform is keen to redefine the crypto ecosystem by launching a platform that is meant to be the Tinder of crypto projects. This platform will allow users to interact with various projects and invest in them while swiping away or ignoring projects that they may not be interested in.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO