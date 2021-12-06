ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOFD battles fire at Algiers apartment complex

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H08xr_0dFDA8Nb00

Fire crews with the New Orleans Fire Department are on the scene of a fire burning at an apartment complex.

It happened in the early morning hours on Monday at the Cypress Run Apartments on Tullis Drive in Algiers.

The NOFD reports the fire is at least a three-alarm fire.

NOFD says the resident in the apartment where the fire originated, was alerted by the smoke alarm while in the shower. She then found her bedroom engulfed in flames.

The fire displaced 31 residents at the apartment complex. Fire officials report no residents were injured in the fire; however, one firefighter injured his right arm and was treated by EMS on the scene.

