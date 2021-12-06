ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis charter school closed Monday after threats of violence; will hold virtual classes

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis charter school is closed Monday after threats of violence.

The Soulsville Charter School, 1115 College St., is closed after receiving notifications of a potential campus safety threat, the school said.

School officials contacted police.

Memphis police said they were made aware of a threat posted and shared online and are investigating the incident.

The school is not holding in-person classes out of an abundance of caution, but virtual learning will be provided, officials said.

Students’ families were notified through email and phone calls.

School officials will share more information as it becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
