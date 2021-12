The Los Angeles Rams host the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Will they bounce back in a must-win game? With Lincoln Riley in LA, two 5-star recruits have already flipped their commitment to USC. Will there be more? The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. It will be the first time we get to see Justin Herbert and 1st Overall Pick, Joe Burrow, ho head to head. UCLA is bowl-bound for the first time in the Chip Kelly era. Who do they have the chance of facing?

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO