Week 13 Awards

VOTING: Hill (9), Patrick Mahomes (2), Travis Kelce (1) Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the only repeat winner of an Arrowhead Pride Bye Week award, as he also took home the Offensive Player of the Year title. I broke down the statistics of Hill’s season in that article. Just like...
NEW YORK — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award after the Bengals' 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Mixon had 28 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's win, which moved the Bengals ahead...
Bill Simmons joins Nora and Mal to discuss the Patriots quickly becoming a top team in the AFC, which teams the Patriots should be worried about, and what makes this season a success for New England. Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Mallory Rubin. Guest: Bill Simmons. Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely. Additional...
With 21 Adele enters the next phase of her career with a lot more resources behind her. Nathan and Nora talk about how the success of 19 set her up for her next album (1:00), the power behind songs like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” (17:52), and how the throat surgery she had during this time affected her voice (39:41).
JJ opens with his Dolphins taking on the Giants this Sunday and the status of Daniel Jones (00:28), plus why we need to see an improved Zach Wilson performance this week against the Eagles (4:55). Then, he breaks down the Knicks teasing us in a tough loss to the Bulls (6:47) and why he’s so hyped for college football Championship Saturday (10:16). Next, JJ reacts to some listener voicemails (13:44) before giving out his NFL Old School vs. New School picks with Joe Benigno (31:40). Finally, he gets some more best bets from handicapper Art DiCesare (57:28) and closes it out with some fantasy advice with Jason Katz (1:13:31).
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss the stumbling Rams, the Chiefs finding their stride, and why Aaron Rodgers should be the favorite for MVP (2:15), before making their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 13 (22:09). Then Bill talks with Chuck Klosterman about the new documentary series by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back (48:44).
As 2021 draws to a close, we at The Ringer are reflecting on the movies, albums, TV shows, and more that stood out this year. From high-profile releases to critical darlings, from A-list superstars to newcomers, these are the projects and performances that we’ll remember from this long, strange year.
It has been a week of awards for Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks. After Arizona's 33-22 victory at the Chicago Bears Sunday, injured tight end Maxx Williams named Hicks the winner of his new weekly "To the Maxx" player of the game award. On Wednesday morning, the NFL named...
Kevin is joined by ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum to discuss how a franchise changes directions, how teams look at the draft as a guidepost when making decisions, and how a coach like Bill Belichick affects the strategy of his opponents (1:14). Then, analyst Brad Spielberger and reporter Steven Ruiz hop on to play a game of “Who Can Blow It Up?” as they go through teams in the league and decide who they’d replace (21:47).
Deion Sanders Is Not Going to Space and Loves Jerry Jones. Plus, the NFL legend talks college football and his coaching plans. ‘Halo Infinite’ Is the Open-World Wonder ‘Halo’ Always Wanted to Be. After more than a year of delays, the flagship Xbox franchise has arrived on...
A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
Chris and Andy start with the major cliff-hanger at the end of the episode before working their way back through the rest of the story (1:00). They talk about Logan and Kendall’s tense dinner (21:26), Shiv showing her true colors (29:02), and where the rest of the siblings stand after the penultimate episode (41:01).
Mike and Jesse run through some non-QBs who are good value buys in the card market and Mike shares a few impromptu Straight Cash, Homie picks. Then the guys talk about a big week of new releases in the card world before sharing their pickups from the week. They then close the show with mailbag questions.
BOSTON (CBS) — Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about stories fit for Hollywood. His own life story is headed to the big screen on Christmas Day, after all.
And the Hall of Fame quarterback has another dream scenario in mind for this year’s Super Bowl, one that felt like a million-to-one shot in October but one that now has a real chance of actually happening: A New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl.
Warner was asked to make his Super Bowl prediction on the podcast Pardon My Take. Though his head (and part of his heart) believes the Arizona Cardinals...
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Patriots’ narrow victory over the Bills in Buffalo on Monday Night Football as well as the AFC playoff picture (1:53). Then they talk about Scottie Pippen’s recent criticism of Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and the Nets, the Lakers’ continued struggles, the complete Bulls, and more (23:22). Finally, Ryen and Bill discuss the most recent episode of HBO’s Succession [SPOILERS] (1:11:21).
