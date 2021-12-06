ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Police: Person stabbed in Bridgeport

By Tara O'Neill
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT — A person was reportedly stabbed in the city...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden calls Dole a "giant of history" in tribute at U.S. Capitol

Bob Dole, the World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Biden delivered the eulogy, after remarks from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy