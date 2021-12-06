Police: Person stabbed in Bridgeport

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Trump 's effort to block the National Archives from turning over his White House's records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Trump's lawyers' arguments that...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors in Jussie Smollett’s trial resumed deliberations Thursday on charges the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime. The jury deliberated for about two hours on...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Starbucks workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize on Thursday, a first for the 50-year-old coffee retailer in the U.S. and the latest sign that the labor movement is stirring after decades of decline. The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday...
WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol just hours after the panel said it plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against him. In the lawsuit, which names members of the Jan. 6...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police testified Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping.”
Bob Dole, the World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Biden delivered the eulogy, after remarks from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is seeking former President Donald Trump’s testimony in an ongoing civil investigation into his business practices, a person familiar with the matter said. Attorney General Letitia James’ office has requested that Trump sit for a deposition on Jan. 7,...
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
