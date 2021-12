The stock price of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) increased by 8.42% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) increased by 8.42% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Halozyme Therapeutics announcing that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program effective immediately, which authorizes the company to purchase up to $750 million of their outstanding common stock over the next three years.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO