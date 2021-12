According to a 2021 study from Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, more than 2 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled through the coming decade, which could impact production and cost the U.S. economy up to $1 trillion by 2030. As companies look to autonomous technologies to produce goods more efficiently and reduce supply chain disruptions, several higher-ed institutions across the U.S. have launched skill-building initiatives in recent years to train future professionals for new tech tools — and those yet to be created.

