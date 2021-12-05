ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chef Felicia cooks up some easy at-home meals

wfmynews2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a small skillet, add olive oil on medium-high heat. Slowly sauté celery and onion for 2 to 3 minutes. Heat slow cooker two medium. Add in remaining ingredients and stir. Add celery/onion mixture to slow cooker and stir completely to combine. Replace lid and allow to cook for...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Beef Tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want a super-simple recipe for beef tips, that can be served any night? Here ya go!. Brown 2 pounds of stew meat until no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker. In a bowl, mix together 1 package of onion soup mix with 1 can...
RAPID CITY, SD
TrendHunter.com

Chef-Curated Meal Subscriptions

UpMeals, known for making fresh and sustainable meals available by vending machine, is now venturing into the creation of ready-to-eat meal subscription boxes. The first direct-to-consumer offering from UpMeals can be found in two, three and five-day options so that members can regularly get fresh and healthy meals delivered as often as they desire.
FOOD & DRINKS
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

Roasting a whole chicken for dinner is really easy and delicious. Simply prepare a bed of root vegetables, place the chicken on top of the vegetables and roast. It’s that easy!. INGREDIENTS. 1 whole roaster chicken. 3 Russet potatoes, peeled and coarsely chopped. 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely chopped.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosher Salt#Extra Virgin Olive Oil#Salt And Pepper#Food Drink#Slow Cooker Chicken#Gnocchi Soup 1#Red Skin Potatoes#Baby Red Potatoes#Parmesan
Time Out Global

Cooking Class With Polombia's Chef Phillipe

Phillipe Sobon and Cynthia Orobio combined their respective heritages to create a fusion of Polish and Colombian cuisine, and now they're ready to share some of their recipes with you! During this hands-on class, Chef Phillipe will walk you through how to make emparogis and kopytka (A Polish take on gnnochi). Each ticket includes two draft beers or glasses of wine to drink while you learn and recipe cards to take home with you.
RECIPES
foresthillmessenger.com

Elevate Holiday Cooking With Quick and Easy Tweaks

(StatePoint) Holiday cooking and entertaining don’t have to be overly complex to impress. Here are quick, simple ways to elevate your meals for memorable experiences your friends and family will love:. Balanced Seasoning. Are your go-to family recipes in need of an update? Enhance the flavor profile of savory holiday...
RECIPES
Record-Herald

Dishing up a ‘miracle meal’

After the COVID-19 interruption in 2020, First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H. once again on Thanksgiving Day 2021 offered its “Miracle Meal”: traditional hot dinners with all the trimmings. Recipients were county residents on the Commission on Aging’s “Meals on Wheels” lists as well as shut-ins suggested by various local...
SOCIETY
purewow.com

The Home Chef Cyber Monday 2021 Sale is On, So Enjoy $110 Off Delicious Oven-Ready Meals

Sure, this time of year everyone's thinking about holiday menus, seasonal sweets and plenty of cocktails shared with friends. But there's a price to be paid for so much dietary indulgence—not maintaining a balanced, optimal diet means feeling less energetic, sharp and fit. But no worries, thanks to the Home Chef Cyber Monday 2021 deal, good through December 3 at 9:59 p.m., you can get delicious, varied meal prep kits delivered right to your home, with a special limited offer of $110 off your first five orders of oven-ready meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Fearless with Food: How to Cook Like One of the World’s Best Chefs

Food is something everyone seems to appreciate. Whether it’s a sausage and pepperoni pizza on a Saturday night or beef bourguignon at a fancy French restaurant, everyone appreciates a good meal. Because food is something that brings us all closer together, maybe you’ve thought about expanding your culinary repertoire. Fortunately, you don’t have to go to Le Cordon Bleu to learn how to make your dishes more interesting.
RECIPES
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Add some pluck to cooked duck

JONESBORO — One of the great rewards from a day spent in freezing temperatures chasing ducks is the unmistakable flavor of waterfowl. Though many hunters use only the breast meat, a whole roasted mallard on a serving dish is a great asset to any dinner table. It takes some effort, but with a little practice a duck can quickly be turned into a main course.
LIFESTYLE
thebendmag.com

Curly Hair Cooking & Their Delicious Meals

Inside a family’s home kitchen, two daughters and their dad decided to start a business. Twice a month, meal service business Curly Girl Cooking prepares culturally inspired dishes for the Corpus Christi community. In July 2020, Avery (6yo) and GG (7yo) were being homeschooled by their parents Hershel and Jessica...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Allrecipes.com

The Piece of Advice Chef José Andrés Cooks By

Sometimes it's hard to imagine our favorite chefs as novice cooks, especially someone like Chef José Andrés. Andrés was born in Spain and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991, where he established a group of 31 highly regarded restaurants that have won many awards over the years. A James Beard...
RECIPES
myeasternshoremd.com

UCVFD donates 150 cooked Thanksgiving meals to community

ROMANCOKE — Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving Day, volunteer members from United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, came together, beginning at 5 a.m. to cook and prepare 150 meals for people in the community who needed a little help with food this Thanksgiving. The main organizer was UCVFD food Chair Jane Howlin, who also manages the fire department’s monthly barbecue benefit chicken dinners. Howlin was joined by longtime member Pat Schwink and UCVFD Vice President Philip Bowles in pushing the membership to do this service project. It was voted on and approved by the membership at a recent membership meeting. This was the first-time UCVFD has had such a service project.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Local "lasagna chefs" serve hot meals to neighbors in need

Around the holidays last year, Cindy Wilson read a newspaper article from Souix Falls, South Dakota, about a woman making and delivering lasagnas to her neighbors in need. Wilson, of Bozeman, thought it seemed like a great way to volunteer during the pandemic. She Googled to see if the organization was operating in Montana and found Lasagna Love.
BOZEMAN, MT
TODAY.com

12 chef-recommended kitchen tools and gadgets for your favorite home cook

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. People love...
HOME & GARDEN
Echo Press

Minnesota chef Sara Watson cooks up a good read with her first cookbook

Somehow, in the middle of all of this, Sara Watson is the most relaxed she’s been in months. Her restaurant, Blackboard, outside of Vergas, Minnesota, keeps her busy, as does steady catering gigs. And then there’s keeping up with her kids’ schedule. The workload is the same as any other holiday season, but one thing that’s no longer on her plate is creating a cookbook.
MINNESOTA STATE
inlander.com

Gifts for Home Chefs

Last year's culinary adventures might have been about getting reacquainted with our kitchens (and discovering which to-go items reheat successfully in the microwave). This year, the culinary adventurer on your list can take their cooking to the next level with these gifts. click to enlarge. THE DIRTY GOURMET. In Coeur...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Easy-to-Prepare Frozen Vegan Meals

These Goodlife frozen vegan products are being launched by the brand in the UK as a lead-up to Veganuary that are focused on making it as easy as possible for consumers to incorporate vegan fare into their diet. The products come in three products to choose from including the Vegetable Firecracker Melt, the Vegetable Paella Slice and the Loaded Burrito Veg Burger, which are each crafted with premium ingredients. The products will arriving on Morrisons shelves in January 2022 at a price point of £2.25 each.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy