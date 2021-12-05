Chef Felicia cooks up some easy at-home meals

ROMANCOKE — Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving Day, volunteer members from United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, came together, beginning at 5 a.m. to cook and prepare 150 meals for people in the community who needed a little help with food this Thanksgiving. The main organizer was UCVFD food Chair Jane Howlin, who also manages the fire department’s monthly barbecue benefit chicken dinners. Howlin was joined by longtime member Pat Schwink and UCVFD Vice President Philip Bowles in pushing the membership to do this service project. It was voted on and approved by the membership at a recent membership meeting. This was the first-time UCVFD has had such a service project.

