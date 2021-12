If you like crafts, here are three simple ideas to reuse mason jars and make beautiful and unique homemade Christmas decorations. If you don’t want to buy Christmas decorations, you also have the option to create them yourself. If you like the idea, one of the proposals we make is the one you can see in this photo. Do you have in mind those snowballs with figures or landscapes that children like so much? Well, now you can make their home style. You only need a jar, a figure, or whatever you want to appear inside and artificial snow. Glue the figure on the lid, add the snow, and you will have it. Easy and fun! This is what we found on Youtube, and we wanted to share it with you.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO