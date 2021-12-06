ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This Matching Numbers 1969 Corvette

By John Puckett
 3 days ago
You get more chances to win this dream car.

The third generation of the Chevy Corvette is known as an attractive and aggressive body style that would go on to be the inspiration of the 7th generation Corvette many generations later. The timeless looks that command attention were sometimes paired with some even more attractive powertrain options, like this example in the form of a 1969 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray with a 427 Chevy Big Block V8 engine. This glorious numbers matching Corvette makes 390 horsepower and is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. Better than all of that, you can actually own this car for a small donation, thanks to Pals Heroes.

This stunning orange Corvette has undergone an extensive restoration in the last year, including appearance and mechanically speaking. Over 100 man hours went into this build to make sure it’s perfect. Every consideration has gone into this Corvette, making it an no-brainer dream car that you can not only bring home, but bring home for next to nothing.

For as little as a $25 donation amount, you will get several entries to win this 1969 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray. The more you donate, the more entries you get, and the more bonus entries you get as a Motorious reader. PAL’s Heroes partners with St Jude Children's Research Hospital® to join forces to help unlock the cure to cancer, so your donation is going to an excellent cause.

