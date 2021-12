Less than three weeks into the 2021-22 college basketball season, we have our first No. 1 debate. After the way Gonzaga dispatched Texas and UCLA, it seemed unlikely the Zags were going to relinquish the top spot anytime soon. But Duke showed a level of skill, physicality and talent Gonzaga hadn't seen since last year's national championship game against Baylor -- and the Blue Devils knocked off the Zags in Las Vegas. With Kansas and UCLA also suffering their first losses last week, a clear two-team battle for the top spot emerged: Duke vs. Purdue.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO