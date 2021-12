I held off to 9 at the ramp in Hernando looking at houses in the canal. Then made the slow speed out the pass. Put some crystal.minnows in at 10ft. Picked up several shorts and then A hand full of sea bass. Inched our way out to 30ft by 12:30. Trolled and bottom fished for 3 hours. Nothing but shorts and grunts. Just not.month yet for this grouper stuff. I am new at it and putting.in my time. Hopefully it pays off.

HOBBIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO