The stock price of ABVC Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) increased by 5.14% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of ABVC Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology – increased by 5.14% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to ABVC Biopharma announcing that BioKey, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company based in Fremont, California, will produce dietary supplements derived from the maitake mushroom in both tablet and liquid forms.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO