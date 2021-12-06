ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5EpD_0dFD7QZq00

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash that sent a driver to the hospital in central Fresno.

It happened after 11:30 pm Sunday on southbound Highway 41 near Shields Avenue.

Investigators say an SUV was going south on the highway when it was hit by a car.

The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its side while the car crashed into the center median.

The driver inside the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt. Officers arrested them on suspicion of driving drunk.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy