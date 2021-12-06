ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Enterprise car rental donates $150K to Capital Area Food Bank

By Matthew Delaney
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Capital Area Food Bank received a six-figure donation from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to help fight food insecurity. The donation brings the company’s financial commitment to the food bank to over $1 million in the past five years. Enterprise...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Kemps donates nearly 100,000 milk packages to Wisconsin food banks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WBAY) - Kemps is teaming up with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Festival Foods to donate nearly 100,000 packages of milk to fight hunger in Wisconsin. Kemps says 30,720 single-serve, 8-ounce (half-pint) packs will be donated to food pantries and shelters in an area covering Green Bay and Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

Food banks get more donations

It's the season of giving, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank is experiencing that holiday generosity, with increased monetary and food donations. Michelle Lantz, the CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank, said they typically see an increase in donations around the holidays, which is especially critical this year.
LANSING, MI
Morning Journal

LorMet donates $32K to Second Harvest Food Bank

Leadership from LorMet Community Federal Credit Union visited Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio on Nov. 23 and presented the Lorain-based nonprofit with $32,706 raised through LorMet’s recent member match campaign. For the second time this year, members of the credit union responded to the challenges of 2021...
LORAIN, OH
Quad Cities Onlines

What to donate to food banks during this giving season

While the winter months are commonly known as the holiday season, many call this time by another name — the season of giving. One common way people give back is through donations to food banks. While organizations like the River Bend Food Bank and other local nonprofits appreciate all gifts, there are some things they would prefer over others.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Enterprise Rent A Car#Car Rental#Charity#Enterprise#Capital Area Food Bank#The Fill Your Tank
Norristown Times Herald

Tompkins VIST Bank aids area food banks

During November, Tompkins VIST Bank donated a total of $15,000 to three food pantries in its southeastern Pennsylvania service area in a program it calls “Banksgiving.” Scott Gruber, president and CEO of Tompkins VIST Bank, said that with many people still struggling from the impact of the pandemic, the bank “wanted to provide this gift to our communities.” He added that the donations are in honor of the bank’s customers, in recognition of their ongoing loyalty. The organizations receiving donations included: Helping Harvest in Berks County; Share Foods Inc. in Greater Philadelphia; and the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Peninsula Daily News

Donation made to Sequim Food Bank

Windermere Real Estate, in Sequim, recently donated $500 and 321 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Sequim Food Bank. Pictured, from left, are Dave Sharman, Susan Barger, Svea Sparks, Dollie Sparks, Alan Burwell, Carol Dana, Andra Smith, from the Sequim Food Bank; and Jody McLean, Jessica Warriner, Rick Brown, Marcee Medginand Tatiana Wild, from Windermere.
SEQUIM, WA
wach.com

Share Your Holiday: Help fight hunger by donating to Harvest Hope Food Bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Please come out and join WACH FOX News, First Baptist Church, and Harvest Hope to help fight hunger through donations. You can make your food donations at First Baptist Church located at 1301 Washington Street in Columbia until 5:30 p.m. You can text your monetary donations...
thecantoncitizen.com

Bank of Canton donates $10,000 to Canton Food Pantry

Bank of Canton recently donated $10,000 to the Canton Food Pantry to support the pantry’s vision of providing community members with nutritional food and personal hygiene and cleaning items to supplement their shopping needs. “The bank’s gift will certainly help us keep our shelves stocked heading into the holiday season,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
fox47.com

One Community Bank donates $50K to Little John's capital campaign

MADISON, Wis. — David Heide, the Madison-based restauranteur behind Little John’s Kitchen, is on a mission to raise $6 million to convert an old building into a kitchen capable of making 40,000 meals per week. Thanks to one local bank’s donation, he’s a little closer to reaching his goal. One...
MADISON, WI
fairfield-recorder.com

Funny Farm trades trees for donations to food bank

A Christmas tree is one of the many signs of Christmas and local residents can now get a free tree with a donation from Funny Farm Trees. Randy Maness runs the tree farm with his wife, Sonya, on 100 acres in Streetman. While the trees are free they will accept monetary or canned food donations. (Food contributions should be non-perishable food products). All proceeds will be donated to the…
abcnews4.com

Local food banks relying on generous Giving Tuesday donations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the Lowcountry Food Bank, food insecurity is a year-round problem that becomes more noticeable during the holiday season. The Food Bank- along with other charitable organizations like Neighbors Together- continues to deal with pandemic-related issues while trying to feed those in need. Both groups...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
selmasun.com

MCS volunteers help Selma Area Food Bank with November food distribution

The Meadowview Christian School Student Government Association volunteered to help at the Selma Area Food Bank’s November distribution on Nov. 18. Allison Harper, MCS SGA sponsor, said the 22 students loaded boxes into the cars of area residents and also helped pack those boxes. “MCS SGA has volunteered several times...
CHARITIES
myrgv.com

Anonymous donor to match up to $10K in food bank donations

With Thanksgiving week in the books, the Food Bank RGV is hoping to attract donations and volunteers starting with Giving Tuesday — and it’s got an anonymous donor willing to match up to $10,000. “After a week of giving thanks, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday is this global movement...
The Post and Courier

SC Ports donates $24,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank

South Carolina Ports donated $24,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank to help feed those in the Lowcountry who struggle with hunger. For the second year in a row, SC Ports teammates donated their Thanksgiving gift cards in support of Lowcountry Food Bank. This donation comes at an important time as...
FOX40

Yolo Food Bank hopes to fund services with help from Giving Tuesday donations

It started at a New York City YMCA nine years ago, and now it’s observed and celebrated in more than 75 countries around the world. Giving Tuesday is a chance to push aside the very conspicuous consumption of Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and instead focus on giving to nonprofits. Despite so many people […]
VISTA.Today

Area Food Banks Face Dual Challenges of Higher Costs, Inventory Shortages

Food distribution at Martha’s Choice Marketplace in Norristown.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Area food banks — and the residents who rely on them — are feeling twice pinched lately. Supply chain issues continue to disrupt their ability to maintain stocked shelves. And the items that are available have crawled up in price. Alfred Lubrano opened the cupboard on these challenges for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lockhaven Express

‘It Is What It Is’ donates to Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank

There are lots of fun new socks available to eligible kids and teens at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank, thanks to the downtown store It Is What It Is. Store co-owner Fabre Sanders, second from left, recently delivered the early holiday gift of 334 pairs of socks in bright designs. The store, at 109 E. Main St., is a great place to find gifts you won’t find anywhere else, including socks to bring a smile to everyone on your list. Customer Cara Montarsi heard about the donation and sent along an extra 10 pairs. Seen in the Shoe Bank’s new Boot Room are, from left, Shoe Bank co-director Marianne Lotfi, Fabre, co-director Diahann Claghorn, Allison Barton, Lydia Wert, and treasurer Jeanne Baker. The Shoe Bank is located inside Covenant United Methodist Church, 44 W. Main St., and gives free new shoes and winter boots to kids and teens up to age 18. To be eligible, they must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary attendance area and have either a PA Access card, a CHIP insurance card, or an insurance card similar to the CHIP card. For an appointment on Saturday, Dec. 11, call or text 814-571-5324 any weekday from 7-9 p.m.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
suntimesnews.com

Dieterich Bank donates to Chester Area Christian Food Pantry

CHESTER — Each Dieterich Bank Branch is giving back to those less fortunate and supporting worthwhile charitable organizations in our communities and that is one of the characteristics that makes us a “Community Bank”. This year Dieterich Bank in Chester presented the Chester Area Christian Food. Pantry with a $1,000...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy