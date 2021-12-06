Enterprise car rental donates $150K to Capital Area Food Bank

There are lots of fun new socks available to eligible kids and teens at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank, thanks to the downtown store It Is What It Is. Store co-owner Fabre Sanders, second from left, recently delivered the early holiday gift of 334 pairs of socks in bright designs. The store, at 109 E. Main St., is a great place to find gifts you won’t find anywhere else, including socks to bring a smile to everyone on your list. Customer Cara Montarsi heard about the donation and sent along an extra 10 pairs. Seen in the Shoe Bank’s new Boot Room are, from left, Shoe Bank co-director Marianne Lotfi, Fabre, co-director Diahann Claghorn, Allison Barton, Lydia Wert, and treasurer Jeanne Baker. The Shoe Bank is located inside Covenant United Methodist Church, 44 W. Main St., and gives free new shoes and winter boots to kids and teens up to age 18. To be eligible, they must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary attendance area and have either a PA Access card, a CHIP insurance card, or an insurance card similar to the CHIP card. For an appointment on Saturday, Dec. 11, call or text 814-571-5324 any weekday from 7-9 p.m.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO