Benjamin Waddell: 'As the middle class fades away, what's left seems to narrow down to property owners and workers.'I recently spent two days with a Mexican national named Alfredo, because his experience and many of his surprising opinions seemed widely shared: America, he's concluded, isn't worth the struggle. "The last time I crossed into the U.S., we had to walk for seven days under constant rain," Alfredo told me. "I'm glad I never have to do that again." We were hiking a trail near his home in central Mexico, where rain had turned the land green, with maturing cornfields...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO