Two teams with 2-8 records will meet in Week 12 when the New York Jets visit the Houston Texans. Houston is coming off a spirited road victory over the Titans, giving the Texans their first win since Week 1. Meanwhile, New York turning to Joe Flacco at quarterback didn't change the team's fortunes, as the Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins. New York will now turn back to No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, who will make his first start since Week 7. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO