Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County house fire under investigation

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews in Rutherford County are investigating a house fire that happened Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 300 block of East Jefferson Pike in the Lascassas area just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was seen coming out the roof of a home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYfoS_0dFD6LNE00
Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire Rescue

Several crews responded to the reported house fire including Rutherford County EMS, Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Almaville Volunteer Fire Department.

The roadway was closed for about an hour late Sunday night but has since reopened.

There is currently no word if any injuries occurred.

The fire remains under investigation by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

