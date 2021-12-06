ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As covid persists, nurses are leaving staff jobs - and tripling their salaries as travelers

By Lenny Bernstein
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanderlust, and the money to fund it, made Alex Stow's decision easy. After working a couple of years in an intensive care unit, he signed up to be a travel nurse, tripling his pay to about $95 an hour by agreeing to help short-staffed hospitals around the country for 13 weeks...

beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Atlantic

Why Health-Care Workers Are Quitting in Droves

The moment that broke Cassie Alexander came nine months into the pandemic. As an intensive-care-unit nurse of 14 years, Alexander had seen plenty of “Hellraiser stuff,” she told me. But when COVID-19 hit her Bay Area hospital, she witnessed “death on a scale I had never seen before.”. Last December,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
State
Massachusetts State
WOKV

Coronavirus: Unemployment available for some who lose jobs over vaccine mandates

Several states are making it possible for people who lose their jobs for failing to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate to collect unemployment checks. Iowa, Tennessee, and Florida have passed laws extending eligibility to people who have lost their jobs due to mandates, CNN reported. Kansas recently approved a similar bill, and Wyoming and Wisconsin have considered similar legislation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Content creator

Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
SFGate

Record Number of Workers Quit Jobs to Become Self-Employed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A historic number of workers have become their own bosses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (pdf). As of October, there were about 9.44 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States, as per the Bureau’s data. In that same month last year, there were about 8.78 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.
MENTAL HEALTH
live5news.com

Traveling nurses in South Carolina nearly double during COVID

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of traveling nurses are still making stops in Charleston to help in local hospitals. A local recruiting agency said the number of traveling nurses across the state has nearly doubled since the pandemic started. Roper St. Francis said it has 150 traveling...
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate still suspended for businesses: Today's update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month, your employer can still require you to get vaccinated. The mandate would have required people working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court in early November, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until a further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant and the new omicron variant.
