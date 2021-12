I picked up a set of plates (Marcy Grip 45s, 25s, 10s, & 5s) along with an Olympic bar for $130 and everything has rust to a certain extent. From what I've read, you can scrub the plates with a wire brush, then give them a vinegar bath for 2-3 days to take care of the rest, then paint them. Anyone have experience with this? Or just paining plates in general? I've read Rust-Oleum paint plus primer is the best for the job. I also thought spraying them with truck bed liner could produce an interesting result. I'm only keeping the 45s, so I could experiment with the others. Any thoughts are appreciated!

