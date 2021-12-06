ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Another way to reform the recall: Ranked Choice Voting

By Guest Commentary
CalMatters
CalMatters
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DT1Hb_0dFD66Da00

In summary

A more accurate reflection of California voters’ preferences in a recall would come from a Ranked Choice Voting general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ekmt9_0dFD66Da00

By Michael Feinstein, Special to CalMatters

Michael Feinstein is a former Santa Monica mayor and city councilmember, a co-founder of the Green Party of California and a 2018 Green candidate for Secretary of State.

Following California’s recent gubernatorial recall election, multiple efforts are underway to consider amendments to the state’s recall system.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber – who is conducting her own review – has stated she is seeking opinions from Democrats and Republicans, because she believes reform must be bi-partisan.

Please seek a third opinion. Here is what you might hear from the Green Party:

Everyone is up in arms that a candidate might win a replacement election with less than a majority of the vote. That can easily be rectified by utilizing Ranked Choice Voting , which allows voters to rank multiple candidates and leads to a majority winner. Ranked Choice Voting also addresses the structural vote-splitting in the current system, a flaw that would remain in the first round of a two-round run-off.

Don’t allow fetishizing by some of the vote percentage the incumbent was elected with to delegitimize and justify undermining the recall process . California’s top-two elections system produces false and misleading general election majorities, by limiting voter choice to two often diametrically opposed candidates, overstating core support for the winner. A more accurate reflection of voters’ preferences would come from first-rankings in a multi-candidate Ranked Choice Voting general election, with nominees from all California ballot-qualified parties on the ballot.

Forget about giving the governor’s office to the lieutenant governor, if a recall vote is successful. This creates a potential conflict of interest between the two, even if they are from the same party. More profoundly, recalls are about direct democracy. This would be taking the right to choose the replacement away from voters.

Most importantly, “whether to recall the governor” and “who to replace the governor with” are distinctly different questions. But because they are on the ballot at the same time, the second bastardizes the first.

The holistic response is to hold a Ranked Choice Voting replacement election at a later date, only if the people vote “yes” to recall. Then start with a clean slate of candidates. This would remove the current disincentive for strong candidates from the incumbent’s party to run in the replacement election because their presence as an alternative could give more reason to vote for the recall.

Under this current dynamic, someone from another party is almost guaranteed to win the replacement election – increasing the incentive for an opposition party to sponsor a recall attempt in the first place.

The current process also rewards incumbents who deflect review of their own performance – which is supposed to be the point of the recall process – toward the suitability of who is likely to replace them. Gov. Gavin Newsom did this effectively by framing the recent recall vote to be more about how bad challenger Larry Elder would be, than what voters thought of Newsom’s time in office. But Elder only had a chance because there was no strong Democrat in the race.

By starting from a clean slate with strong candidates from all parties, if a majority  of voters prefer someone from the same political party – but who could do a better job than the person they just recalled – they’ll pick them via Ranked Choice Voting. Allowing for that would substantially diminish an opposition party’s incentive to sponsor a recall petition in the hope it can win power via a recall election, that it couldn’t in a regular one, which is one of the biggest complaints against the recall process today.

Under a clean slate scenario, the rare recalls that make the statewide ballot would be far more likely to be the result of broad-based concern over the sitting officeholder’s governing, than a partisan end-run to gain power. That means the signature threshold doesn’t have to be raised to combat partisan weaponizing of the process.

Direct democracy is sacred to many Californians. Let’s use this opportunity to enhance it.

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Recall vote tightens for Seattle socialist in latest count

SEATTLE (AP) — The vote in a recall effort against a socialist Seattle City Councilmember tightened considerably on Wednesday as more mail ballots were counted, meaning it will take at least another day to determine whether the controversial lawmaker will be ousted or keep her post. Kshama Sawant Sawant,...
ELECTIONS
whdh.com

Mass. voting reforms set to lapse next week

With time running out on temporary pandemic measures such voting by mail and expanded early voting, election reform advocates said Wednesday they don’t know whether the Legislature might consider another extension before next Wednesday, or allow the voting options to lapse while the House considers action on a broader bill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thefulcrum.us

Ranked-choice voting on the ballot in two Washington counties

Voters in Clark County, Wash., will get the opportunity in 2022 to decide whether to move to ranked-choice voting for future elections. The county’s Charter Review Commission, which is empowered to put initiatives on the ballot, voted Tuesday to move forward with an RCV proposal after surveying residents. Clark,...
WASHINGTON STATE
mysugarhousejournal.com

Measuring the impact of ranked choice voting

Election assistant Becky Overacker helps first-time voter Zyon Bruce in Draper where they held ranked choice voting for the first time. (Mimi Darley Dutton/City Journals) This election cycle, multiple cities in the Salt Lake valley opted to take advantage of a pilot program for ranked choice voting, made possible by the state legislature. As opposed to a traditional election, where voters must select one candidate, RCV allows voters to rank any number of candidates according to their preference.
SANDY, UT
Powell Tribune

Runoff voting the wrong choice for Wyoming

Voting laws have been in the news for much of the past year. Beginning after the November election, several states changed their voting laws with the stated goal of reducing the risk of voter fraud. At the same time, a bill to address voting access is working its way through Congress in Washington D.C. Wyoming has also seen changes to its voting laws — most significantly in a voter identification law that was passed earlier this year.
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

What’s next for ranked-choice voting in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New polling finds a majority of voters liked the option of ranked-choice voting for the municipal election. So, where does it go from here? Utah Ranked Choice Voting board member Rebecca Chavez-Houck joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss it.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Michael Feinstein
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Shirley Weber
Must Read Alaska

Workshop: Learn how to run campaigns with ranked-choice voting in mind, from partisans who convinced Alaskans to vote yes

The stealth partisan group that brought ranked-choice voting to Alaska is offering a training for candidates and campaigns on how to work the system. Alaskans for Better Elections, which used dark money from outside the state to put Ballot Measure 2 on the 2020 ballot and convince Alaskans to vote for it, will now explain to people how the system works and how to “leverage the strategic opportunities they create.”
New Haven Independent

Ranked-Choice Voting Fuels Statewide Run

Josh Elliott wants you to be able to vote for him — and for one of his opponents. He’s running for the state’s top elections post to help make that possible. Elliott, a three-term Hamden state representative, is one of a village worth’s of Democrats “exploring” a campaign for the 2022 Democratic nomination for secretary of the state, to succeed retiring incumbent Denise Merrill.
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#Conflict Of Interest#The Recall#State#Democrats#Republicans#Ranked Choice Voting
arcamax.com

Ranked choice voting survived its biggest election season yet

Voters in a record number of cities cast their ballots this month by ranking a slate of candidates rather than choosing just one. Ranked choice voting, lauded by advocates for avoiding costly runoffs and ensuring that winners in crowded races earn majority support, is steadily gaining steam nationally. This year, 32 cities in seven states used the voting method.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Senate candidate Barnes proposes expanding voter rights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Thursday proposed expanding voter rights, eliminating partisan gerrymandering, making Election Day a national holiday and ending the filibuster. Barnes, who currently serves as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Independent Record

Vote as though our lives depend on our choices

How do you feel about the path our state is currently on? Most of us have always been proud to be Montanans – our state ranked among the top in many good qualities most of our lives. We felt secure in sending our children to good schools. We had a good economy for our agricultural base and Main Street businesses. We benefited from affordable, reliable energy and our health care system was accessible to Montana families.
HELENA, MT
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy