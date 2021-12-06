ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 04:26:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Jefferson county, southern portions from Watertown south. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. A light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations a trace to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...This morning, roads may become slippery. For Friday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Isolated higher amounts may occur. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected, heaviest late today through tonight. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cerro Gordo Light Freezing Rain this morning, then First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday .Light freezing rain is expected to impact the morning commute across portions of central and northeast Iowa with hazardous driving and slick roads. Multiple accidents have already been reported. A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is possible Friday into Friday Night. This could very well produce hazardous travel over parts of northern Iowa, as well as some portions of central Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to experience higher snowfall amounts and be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet or light snow. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Much of northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute this morning, as well as the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freezing rain this morning will be light, but multiple accidents have already been reported on I-35 north of Des Moines, as well as Highway 20 from that interchange toward Waterloo.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 20:44:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 15:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-08 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glacier Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON Snow shower activity is diminishing. Showers will continue through the evening with minor accumulations.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...From 2 PM today to 11 AM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is expected tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arthur, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow is expected with snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph Friday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central Nebraska, generally along and near Highways 91 and 92. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clayton; Fayette WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. A light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations a trace to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...This morning, roads may become slippery. For Friday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season A Hopeful Sign For Businesses That Rely On Winter Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Some people Tuesday night were hopeful to see the first flakes of the season, while others not so much. “It does feel like snow, you know when it smells and there’s moisture in the air,” Beacon Hill resident Lisa Krakoff said. “If it’s just a dusting and adds to the very spirit I’m in a good mood. However, if I’m stuck on the Mass Pike for three hours, I’m not good,” Donna Buendo said. “I love snow. I have a tradition whenever it’s supposed to snow overnight, I sleep with my blinds open to watch it as...
BOSTON, MA

