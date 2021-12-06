Todd Shannon

Mike Abrams joins Lotus Communications as Regional Director of Programming for the company’s Bakersfield and Seattle stations. Abrams has most recently been serving as station curator and music manager for TuneIn, exiting in 2019. He previously served as Digital Music Programming Coordinator at iHeartRadio and as Sr. Director/Music Programming at SiriusXM.
While there are few changes at the top of the ratings in the 12 markets reporting in Day 4 of the 6+ PPMs for the November 2021 survey (covering the period from Oct. 14 through Nov. 10), Classic Hits re-takes its crown in Jacksonville, one News/Talk knocks out the other in Milwaukee, and an HD2 leaps into Indianapolis' top three.
Veteran radio personality Ross Brittain joins Press Communications classic rock “107.1 The Boss” WWZY Monmouth-Ocean, NJ for weekends and fill-ins. Brittain hosted mornings at then CBS Radio classic hits WOGL Philadelphia (98.1) from 2004-2015 and has most recently been a weekend personality at Audacy classic hits WCBS-FM New York (101.1). During his career, Brittain also worked at “Z100” WHTZ and WABC in New York, WEGX Philadelphia, WKSS Hartford and WZGC Atlanta.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
Janet Hubert, our favorite Aunt Viv from the hit show The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was hospitalized. Although it is unclear why she was hospitalized. The actress took to Instagram with a post and delete, with a picture of her and Smith that read the caption; “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people […]
Friday, December 3, the Cats Cradle Back Room will host two great North Carolina bands, Rebekah Todd & the Odyssey and Dave Hedeman & the Gone Ghosts. It’s a single-release show for the Gone Ghosts, who are dropping the single “Cannonball” that same day; it’s the first single off their forthcoming album, tentatively titled “No Voice to the Wicked.” (It’ll be their first full-length album, following a self-titled debut EP in 2018.)
Todd Jarman has joined Regions Bank’s Income Property Finance group as senior vice president overseeing production offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Jarman has 21 years of experience, having previously served at BBVA where he was East Region managing director leading production offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte and New York. “For…
St. Louis market veteran Tim McKernan joins Hubbard St. Louis, where “The Morning After” (TMA) program, co-hosted by McKernan, Doug Vaughn, Ken “Iggy” Strode and Jackson Burkett, will air on KPNT-HD2 from 7-10am. The show will also be carried on YouTube and InsideSTL.com. In addition, KPNT-HD2 will air TMA content outside of the live morning broadcast, which will also be repurposed as a podcast.
Matt Murphy is named 12-3pm host at Cumulus Media “Super Talk 99.7” WWTN Nashville, succeeding Phil Valentine who passed away in August from COVID-19. Murphy comes to WWTN from co-owned “Talk 99.5” WZRR Birmingham, where he served as PD and morning co-host. He starts at WWTN on Dec. 13.
Hits of the 60s and 70s from the Beatles, the Bee Gees, the Four Seasons the Grass Roots and Elvis Presley are back on the AM dial in the Allentown-Bethlehem, PA market. iHeartMedia flipped WSAN to “Real Oldies 1470,” ending a two-year run as an all-podcast station. “I am super...
Over the last few years Cumulus Media CEO Mary Berner says her company has transformed from a “one dimensional” radio-first model to a “multidimensional, multichannel, multiproduct” audio-first company with its expansion into podcasting a key part of that strategy. She told an investor conference Thursday the podcast unit is “robustly growing.”
Following two days of News/Talk and Adult Contemporary stations finishing at the top in most of Nielsen's PPM markets, Day 3 of the 6+ PPMs for the November 2021 survey (covering the period from Oct. 14 through Nov. 10) flipped the script, with five Classic Hits outlets – two of which re-claimed the top spot – and three Classic Rock stations in the driver's seat.
Amy Crossman is elevated to Market Manager of Good Karma Brands Cleveland, succeeding Sam Pines, who is named Senior VP of the company. Crossman had been serving as Director of Sales & Marketing. “Amy embodies Good Karma Brands’ core values and takes a marketing first approach for our fans, advertising...
Townsquare Media Buffalo hires Buffalo native Bob Barnett as Director of Content and Brand Manager of country WYRK (106.5) and soft-AC WMSX (96.1). “We are thrilled to have Bob Barnett join our team,” Townsquare Buffalo Market President and Chief Revenue Officer Mark Plimpton said in a release. “He has a track record of success throughout his career that is beyond impressive.”
Laura Hall is added to the “Tanner & Drew” morning show at iHeartMedia classic rock “105.9 The Brew” KFBW Portland, OR. Hall joins the station from rock sister KBPI Ft. Collins, CO (107.9), where she hosted middays. "This is such a great addition to an already top-tier morning show," PD...
Lil Nas X is gushing over his relationship with Chloe Bailey!. The two were both in attendance at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch this past weekend, and she even took part in his star-studded TikTok video. In a recent interview, Lil Nas X shared what his relationship with Chloe means to...
Stephanie Prince, Market Manager of Good Karma Brands West Palm Beach, is elevated to VP. Prince will continue to lead the cluster, while furthering her role as a leader throughout the company. “Stephanie is the ultimate example of a teammate whose hard work and determination have continued to lead to...
Julian Green is named Content Director of the new urban alternative channel, which is an initiative of Minnesota Public Radio adult alternative KCMP Minneapolis (89.3), Center for Communication & Development hip-hop/R&B KMOJ Minneapolis (89.9) and The Ice. He has been with KCMP since June. “Julian brings the right mix of...
News Bites for December 6... ...With the exit of Chip Franklin from afternoons (3-6pm), Cumulus Media news/talk KGO San Diego (810) makes a number of lineup changes. John Rothman moves from 6-9pm to 4-7pm, while the station adds “The Dave Ramsey Show” to evenings (7-10pm). With the changes, “The John Batchelor Show” loses and hour in nights and Pat Thurston adds an hour and will now be heard from 12-4pm.
Comments / 0