ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Arwen: Resident facing 11th night without power has ‘no hope’ left

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37L1FY_0dFD4BTY00

A man whose home has been affected by power cuts has said he has “no hope left at all” as he faces an 11th night without central heating.

Stewart Sexton, who lives in Alnwick, Northumberland, is one of thousands of people still living without power in the aftermath of torrential rain and gale-force winds which battered the north-east at the end of November.

Storm Arwen affected power supplies to more than one million households 10 days ago, and Storm Barra threatens to bring further disruption as it moves in from the west on Tuesday.

Mr Sexton, 57, who lives with his partner, said Northern Power Grid has promised their power will be restored within 24 hours every day since it cut on November 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKUNR_0dFD4BTY00
Damage from Storm Arwen in Northumberland, one of the regions where residents are facing their eleventh night without power (National Trust/PA). (PA Media)

He told the PA news agency: “It’s exhausting, it’s wearing us down, and it’s a constant worry. Every day seems to bring a new problem.

“On day nine there was torrential rain and our village started to flood. That was mainly because of the storm debris.

“What happened was that then flooded our village water works – it flooded our sewage system. Our neighbour couldn’t use his toilet without it flooding.

“I had to clear standing water from the road, which got my clothes wet, and then return to a house without heating.

“From my window I can see a snapped telegraph pole and cables lying on the ground.

“The weather forecast is dreadful. We have not got any hope at all. It’s awful, it’s the futility of it.”

Mr Sexton said he has been showering using water heated on a wood-burning stove in his living room, and by travelling 12 miles to his sister’s home.

He said his village has had little support, with no sign of re-enforcements from the Army, fire service or council, and their main form of sustenance has been from a van providing free fish and chips at sporadic times over the weekend.

Northern Power Grid has handed out survival packs, consisting of a small blanket, hot water bottle, mug, pair of socks, glove and hat – but “no logs, candles or batteries”, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSnEW_0dFD4BTY00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Another Alnwick resident, Anna Elson, 49, said she is also travelling to a family member’s house with her 13-year-old son to avoid spending an 11th night without central heating.

She told PA that both she and her son suffer with rheumatoid arthritis, a condition worsened by the cold.

Ms Elson said: “The village was left to cope on its own for too long, there are a few medically vulnerable residents here, including me.

“No phone signal doesn’t help and makes us feel more vulnerable. Help has started to come but people feel it should have been a lot sooner.

“Friends have offered help and the village has come together,” she added.

“But we are fed up and angry at the lack of response we have had.”

The majority of people still affected by power cuts live in the north east of England where there are still 1,600 homes without electricity, the ENA said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said power had been restored to all 135,000 of its affected customers by Sunday evening.

Storm Barra will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, the Met Office said.

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind weather warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Yellow snow warnings are also in place in southern and western Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge warned that gale force winds of 45-50mph on Tuesday and into Wednesday would not make it “easier” for Northern Power Grid engineers trying to reconnect the remaining homes.

“It’s certainly not going to aid things with those sorts of wind strengths, and a mixture of rain and snow in there as well,” he said.

“It’s not going to make working conditions any easier for those out and about.”

A spokesperson for the ENA said that operators were “working together” to prepare for the storm.

“Energy network operators are working together to prepare for the developing Storm Barra,” he said.

“We’re monitoring forecasts regularly, coordinating response plans and preparing to share resources if required.”

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng visited the North East on Sunday to survey the damage done by the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cxNs_0dFD4BTY00
Thousands of people have been without power for more than a week following Storm Arwen (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

During a visit to a Northern Powergrid call centre in Penshaw, near Sunderland, Mr Kwarteng told the PA news agency: “I think we can make the system a lot more resilient.

“I had an experience on August 9 2019 when a million people in the South East were commuting and they had a power outage.

“Immediately after that we had a review and we looked at the system and we held the transport and train companies’ feet to the fire and we have got a more resilient system.

“That’s exactly what I want to happen this time.

“We will have a review, we will see if the distributor companies have enough infrastructure, we may even have enforcement action if necessary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PieTx_0dFD4BTY00
Boris Johnson said he had held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen (Ministry of Defence/PA) (PA Media)

Speaking at the call centre, Mr Kwarteng said he did not accept that the power cuts would have been resolved quicker in the South.

“The physical infrastructure, layout and landscape is very different,” he said.

“One of the particular reasons why we haven’t got people back on the power supply is the weather conditions and they are very challenging (with) people in sparsely populated, very rural areas and that represents a challenge.”

On Saturday, Boris Johnson said he had held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen and the Government was ready to further support the recovery work “in any way we can”.

The long delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies who failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.

It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation which could be offered to those stuck without power.

The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they have no electricity, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours of any cut.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Electricity network review launched after worries over Storm Arwen power cuts

The Government will launch a review of the UK power grid’s ability to weather storms, after Labour called for it to “take charge” in the wake of Storm Arwen. Many communities across the north of England were left without power for more than a week after the storm hit. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng described the delay in reconnecting the lights as “completely unacceptable”.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Ministers offer support to thousands still without power after Storm Arwen

More than 90% of people who lost power due to Storm Arwen have had their supply restored, but 45,000 are still in the dark, the Business Secretary has said. The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said on Tuesday afternoon that thousands of engineers were on the ground in northern England and Scotland fixing faults, but those still affected should “make alternative arrangements for accommodation”.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Around 1,000 properties without power after Storm Barra

Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country.The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen, which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland affecting 135,000 properties.The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said around 1,000 customers remained without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area, at 8am on Wednesday.It has restored power to more than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Storm Barra: Severe weather warnings in place as UK braced for 80mph winds

The UK is braced for 80mph winds and heavy showers on Tuesday as Storm Barra makes landfall less than two weeks after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to parts of the country.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for swathes of the UK, including Northern Ireland, which is set to be battered by wind and rain before the low-pressure front sweeps into Great Britain.The national weather service said there is a “small chance” or risk to life due to “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties". Three people died in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra to batter UK with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow

Storm Barra will hit the UK and Ireland with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday, according to the Met Office – threatening more chaos as some households continue to struggle without power in the wake of Storm Arwen Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued as Storm Barra sweeps in from the Atlantic.It comes as the Prime Minister has said homes affected by the power cuts will have supply restored.A cold start with some icy stretches #Tuesday morning 📉🌡️ #StormBarra quickly arrives from the west with heavy rain and gales for most, severe gales...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Business secretary accused of ‘running away’ from Commons as thousands face 11th night without power

Labour’s Ed Miliband has accused the business secretary of “running away” from questions in the House of Commons as hundreds of people brace for an 11th night without power following Storm Arwen. MPs tore into the government’s response to the power outages in the Commons on Monday with about 1,600 households still without electricity 10 days on.Shadow climate minister Mr Miliband claimed people in Scotland and the North of England have been treated like “second class citizens”. He said Kwasi Kwarteng, who was not present in the Commons, had “run away from questions in this House”.Mr Miliband said: “There are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Storm Barra arrives, bringing rain, 70mph winds, and threat of disruption

The first early effects of Storm Barra have been felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall battering communities already enduring days-long power outages.The Met Office announced its yellow wind warning came into force from 9am on Tuesday, meaning disruption on the travel network is likely.There is also “a small chance” that larger-than-usual waves in coastal areas could present a risk of injury or potentially a threat to life if wild winds whip street furniture and beach material into the air.A yellow wind warning has come into force across much of the UK as #StormBarra continues...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Power Outage#Fish And Chips#Commuting#Northern Power Grid#Pa News Agency
The Independent

Relief as electricity restored after 10 days following Storm Arwen

People have described their relief after they were finally reconnected after 10 days without electricity following Storm Arwen Northern Powergrid is in its “last push” to restore electricity in areas of the country after it was cut off by the storm which battered the country during the last days of November.The same homes are now being hit by Storm Barra which, although not expected to be as severe as Storm Arwen, has already made itself felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds battering communities.The Met Office said it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Arwen destroys caravan park in Northumberland as many still without power

Storm Arwen caused havoc to a caravan park in Northumberland as hundreds of people are still without power nearly a week after the weather system first hit the UK. Families in the area have been using candles to light their homes for the past seven days with police going door-to-door to check on those in need and offer assistance.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Arwen: Military dispatched to northeast as desperate residents prepare for second week without power

The British Army is to dispatch 100 soldiers to northeast England to help residents still struggling without power seven days after Storm Arwen knocked out energy supplies.The squaddies will be based in Weardale and help carry out welfare checks at the thousands of properties still without gas or electricity, Durham County Council announced on Friday morning.The move comes amid mounting criticism that the government has left devastated communities to fend for themselves amid the unprecedented outage.“The lack of national support – people feel forgotten about,” one Tory councillor, Mark Mather, told The Independent on Thursday afternoon from the remote...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Storm Arwen: Thousands spend fourth night without power after 100mph winds wreak havoc

The damage caused by Storm Arwen is still being felt in some parts of the country where people have been left without power for four consecutive nights.The first named storm of the season wreaked havoc in northern England and Scotland over the weekend, bringing snow and winds of nearly 100mph, felling trees and damaging buildings.Three people lost their lives as gales swept through the country, also hitting northwest England, Northern Ireland, the Midlands and parts of the south.Northeast Scotland remains the worst-hit area, with police there declaring a major incident due to the widespread disruption caused by strong gales.Scottish...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Army
Shropshire Star

Homes endure ‘exhausting’ fifth day without power after Storm Arwen

The Energy Networks Association have confirmed that 45,000 of their UK customers are still without power. People in Scotland and north-east England have said they are “exhausted” and “heartbroken” as they endure a fifth day without power as a result of damage caused by Storm Arwen. The Energy Networks Association...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Shropshire communities still without power after Storm Arwen

Villages and isolated properties were left without power three days after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across Shropshire. While electricity has now been restored to most of the thousands of properties hit by outages caused by the storm, there are still areas where residents are without power. Communities have rallied round,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: ‘Coldest night of season’ forecast as thousands still without power after Storm Arwen

Forecasters have warned of the “coldest night of the season” for parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to as low as -10C as Storm Arwen left tens of thousands of homes without power and brought widespread snow.Three people were killed when trees were blown over by strong winds, while buildings were damaged and transport disrupted.Northern Powergrid, which supplies energy to the northeast, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said 240,000 customers lost service but on Sunday supply had been restored to 200,000.Electricity North West, which provides energy for an area between the Scottish border and Stockport, said 67,000 of 83,000 customers...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ireland braces itself for Storm Barra as significant disruption expected

Ireland is braced for winds of more than 130km, as the island prepares for the impact of Storm Barra Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas will remain closed in Ireland on Tuesday, amid warnings that no part of the island will escape from the effects of the major storm.Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.Gardai have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Friday Winter Storm Breakdown

The track continues to target SE Minnesota and N Iowa as the spot picking up the heaviest snow. Snow begins as early as mid morning on Friday but the heaviest will fall later in the day and overnight. Road conditions become progressively worse. Snow wraps up just before daybreak on Saturday.
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy