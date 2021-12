The emergence of products like 21Shares ETNs is a good way to shift the paradigm for more conservative investors who want an extra level of security. 21Shares, one of the biggest issuers of digital currency investment products, has issued the first two Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) on the Nasdaq Stockholm bourse, extending investors access to the growing world of cryptocurrencies. According to the official announcement, the two instruments listed have the physical Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest digital currencies as their underlying assets.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO