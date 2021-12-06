ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines

By Andrew Reid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) are on the road in Week 14 for Thursday Night Football with the Minnesota Vikings (5-7). Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Steelers vs. Vikings odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Steelers ended a three-game winless streak with a narrow 20-19 victory over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Baltimore dominated time of possession 36:30 to 23:30, but Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger led two fourth-quarter scoring drives in the final 7:18 en route to finishing with 236 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

WR Diontae Johnson was Big Ben’s primary target, reeling in 8 receptions on 11 targets for 105 yards and both touchdown scores. Rookie RB Najee Harris paced the backfield with 71 yards on 21 carries.

The Vikings were the first team to fall to the Detroit Lions this season as they lost 29-27. Minnesota found itself with a 6-0 first-quarter lead on the strength of two PK Greg Joseph field goals but trailed 20-6 at halftime.

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns (passes to WRs K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson) gave the Vikings a lead with 1:50 remaining, but the defense didn’t hold as Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the winning touchdown as time expired.

Steelers at Vikings odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:51 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Steelers +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Vikings -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Steelers +3.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Vikings -3.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Steelers 6-5-1 | Vikings 5-7
  • ATS: Steelers 5-7 | Vikings 6-6
  • O/U: Steelers 4-8 | Vikings 7-5

Steelers at Vikings head-to-head

The Steelers and Vikings have met 18 times since 1962 with the series tied 9-9. The two clubs met at Super Bowl IX (1975), which the Steelers won 16-6.

The last time the two teams met was in 2017 when Pittsburgh recorded a 26-9 victory at home. The Steelers are 2-1 SU/ATS and the O/U is 1-2 over the last three meetings dating to 2009.

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

