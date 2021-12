Jeff Bezos has a really flat butt. That's one of the pieces of information Wally Funk, the oldest woman to go to space, conveyed to a crowd Wednesday at Stephens College. A Stephens College alumna, 16-year-old Funk came to Columbia in 1956 from her home in Taos, N.M. Here she earned her pilot's license and an associate's degree, continuing her education at the University of Oklahoma, from which she graduated at age 20.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO