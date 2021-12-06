ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe Issue Rare Watch Collaboration

By Misty White Sidell
 6 days ago
Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. are celebrating 170 years of partnership with a special watch design. The Swiss watch firm and American jeweler have been working together since 1851, when Tiffany became the first official retail partner for Patek in the U.S.

Flash-forward to modern day and Tiffany continues to operate a shop-in-shop dedicated to Patek watches at its New York City flagship, as well as select other U.S. locations.

The limited-edition Ref.5711/1A-018 Nautilus wristwatch is made of steel and features Tiffany’s famous robin’s egg blue shade on its dial. It is stamped with Tiffany & Co. at 6 o’clock and Patek Philippe at 12 o’clock. The watch is water-resistant to 120 meters and has a self-winding mechanism. A special sapphire-crystal base back allows many of Patek’s movements to shine through and is embossed with “170th Anniversary 1851-2021 Tiffany & Co. — Patek Philippe.”

Patek has produced only 170 units of the watch, which will be exclusively available for sale at Tiffany stores in New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco. Tiffany will also auction off one of the watches at Phillips on Dec. 11, with all proceeds benefitting The Nature Conservatory.

Known as a carefully guarded brand, it is rare that Patek shares its name with another brand entity and Tiffany remains the only retailer to have its name featured on the Patek dial in the company’s history. The watchmaker has collaborated with Tiffany on select occasions since 2001.

“Tiffany & Co. is honored to be partnering with Patek Phillipe on this special timepiece to mark 170 years together,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications for Tiffany. “The Nautilus is one of the most iconic designs offered by Patek Phillipe and we are proud to introduce this special edition featuring Tiffany Blue® dials to our most discerning clients.”

