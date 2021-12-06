First look: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns odds and lines

The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) clash in a Week 14 showdown Sunday. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Browns odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Baltimore lost at Pittsburgh in Week 13, falling 20-19 after a wild, five-score fourth quarter. The Ravens went into the final frame leading 10-3. A Baltimore team that has played at home just once since Nov. 7 now preps for a fourth road game in five weeks.

The Browns and Ravens met in Baltimore Nov. 28, and the Browns had a bye in Week 13, so Cleveland is facing Baltimore for a second straight game. Passing troubles have led to the Browns going 3-5 over their last eight games. Cleveland has averaged 204.4 passing yards per contest over that stretch.

Ravens at Browns odds, spread and lines

Money line: Ravens +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Browns -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Ravens +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Browns -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Ravens +2.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Browns -2.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

Ravens +2.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Browns -2.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5, O: -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | U: -103 (bet $103 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML : Ravens 8-4 | Browns 6-6

: Ravens 8-4 | Browns 6-6 ATS : Ravens 5-7 | Browns 5-7

: Ravens 5-7 | Browns 5-7 O/U: Ravens 5-7 | Browns 6-6

Ravens at Browns head-to-head

Baltimore’s win two weeks back marked its fourth straight over Cleveland. The Ravens lead the all-time series 34-11, and they are 6-1 in their last seven games at Cleveland. Baltimore is a robust 10-2-1 ATS in its last 13 meetings in Cleveland.

The Under is 5-0 in the Ravens’ last five road tilts and is 7-3 in the last 10 games of this series.

Access more NFL coverage:

