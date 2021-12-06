ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Trending: Walkabouts and Pastry Chefs

By Aaron Keck
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrending today: an Australian town gets the...

chapelboro.com

Make It Snappy: Chicken BLT Naan Flatbreads

‘Tis the season of chaos at our house! For a family with three kids that runs a candy business, December is a constant whirlwind. We are working around the clock to fill toffee orders, so meals need to be speedy and so simple they require no thought whatsoever!. That’s where...
RECIPES
WTAP

What's Trending, Thanksgiving Edition, 11/25/21

Zach and Hannah look at a family butternut squash soup recipe from Sarah Flanagan (who happens to be the mother of Daybreak's producer). High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own. Lawyer George Cosenza, 11/25/21. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Cooking Class With Polombia's Chef Phillipe

Phillipe Sobon and Cynthia Orobio combined their respective heritages to create a fusion of Polish and Colombian cuisine, and now they're ready to share some of their recipes with you! During this hands-on class, Chef Phillipe will walk you through how to make emparogis and kopytka (A Polish take on gnnochi). Each ticket includes two draft beers or glasses of wine to drink while you learn and recipe cards to take home with you.
RECIPES
chapelboro.com

What’s Trending: Blahaj!

Trending today: Britons complain about a medical helicopter, Canada deals with a syrup shortage, and Ikea stocks a tiny apartment.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Pastry#Cambridge#Food Drink#Australian
cdcgamingreports.com

Celebrated pastry chef – and Cronut creator – Dominique Ansel lands at Caesars Palace

James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel, perhaps best known as the originator of the croissant-doughnut hybrid treat the Cronut, is set to open a bakery at Caesars Palace in the summer of 2022. Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney said the company has been courting Ansel for years and is “delighted that the time is right to create something true to Dominique’s incredible vision.”
RESTAURANTS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Mexican taste twist tops chef’s latkes

Latkes — potato pancakes — are traditional fare during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which this year ends on Monday. Fried foods are symbolic of the small amount of oil that miraculously kept the ancient menorah burning for eight days instead of just one, more than 2,000 years ago.
RECIPES
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Winners of HIFF audience awards

Chef Ronnie Nasuti is sharing the dishes he's bringing to the event. Contract negotiations are underway for the powerful statewide police union SHOPO. Nick Grube from Civil Beat shares details into his reporting. Business Report: October visitors by island. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Oahu topped the...
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX2now.com

We just want all the cookies made by Tony’s Pastry Chef Helen Fletcher

ST. LOUIS – When you want to learn something go right to the top. In the case of baking cookies look to Tony’s Pastry Chef, Helen Fletcher. This 82-year young woman came out with a new cookbook: Craving Cookies: The Quintessential American Cookie Book. Not only is it beautiful, but it’s also user-friendly to new bakers. It has pictures and a step-by-step guide to master the art of cookie making.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Eater

This Cool Holiday Tea Party Is Serving Pastries from a Fine Dining Chef

A powerhouse trio of women-owned businesses in San Francisco is teaming up to offer an afternoon tea that breaks from the usual Earl-Grey-and-finger-sandwich standards to showcase rare Japanese teas paired with treats from a star pastry chef. The Holiday Tea Tasting pop-up will take over Millay wine and sake bar for the first three Saturdays in December, and includes a flight of three teas and a bowl of ceremonial matcha from Tekuno tea company, as well as pastries from Melissa Chou of Grand Opening. Tekuno founder Catherine Jue says the event format is inspired by what you’d experience if you attended a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, which usually features tea paired with some sort of sweet confection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
charlestonmag.com

Edmund’s Oast pastry chef Heather Hutton talks seasonal flavors and holiday pies

WRITER: — PHOTOGRAPHER:. Read about her seasonal creations, such as persimmon sticky toffee pudding with cream cheese ice cream. I first started baking when I was four, and my mom was very influential in getting me baking sets and cookbooks. We would bake together, and I began to bring my desserts to school when I got older. I began tinkering with cookie recipes in elementary school and became obsessed with looking through cookbooks and magazines for the next dessert to make. I attended Johnson & Wales in Miami in 2007, and it showed me what a professional kitchen was like and how to create recipes in a more scientific way. I’m an intuitive chef, so that was a change for me, but it was something I learned to really love.
CHARLESTON, SC
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Dessert Pastries

Holger Deh is a German chef that debuted a new line of vegan dessert pastries under the brand 'Essentia' after retiring as head chef of the Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong. Essentia arose when Deh realized that vegan patisserie items are not very common and that health-conscious, plant-based sweets are not readily available in Hong Kong.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Herald

Pastry chef makes hay on 'Holiday Baking Championship'

The Food Network had called her before. This time, Marilyn Santos-McNabb honored the offer. A semiretired executive pastry chef staying on at the Hilton Chicago/Northbrook for the holidays, Santos-McNabb is a fan favorite on Season 8 of the Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship," hosted by former NFL player and future host of "The Bachelor," Jesse Palmer.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Food Network

3 Tips for Large Batch Baking, According to a Pastry Chef

When I got the job at the Museum of Modern Art’s cafés, I hadn’t visited the New York City museum in years. I had envisioned a single cute café with minimal production and more front-facing work. But when I started working, I quickly realized the small pastry team was in charge of all pastry production for every part of the museum – four separate cafés in total. We are responsible for the pastries in the staff café, the cookies in the garden bar, the verrines in the fast-paced Café 2 and the tarts and cakes and savory crackers in the hard-to-find terrace café on the sixth floor. All of these cafés opened one by one in my first two months on the job and turnaround has ramped up as we approach and arrive at the peak of the holiday season. My work spans from doing all preparation for Café 2, helping with Terrace café production when needed and now, to breads, dessert mise and private events production for The Modern, the museum’s fine dining restaurant. I have been entrusted with recipe development and testing across those establishments — the transitions from summer to fall and fall to the holidays have been full of changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

One of America’s Best Pastry Chefs Wants to Teach You How to Be a Better Baker

In Boston, Joanne Chang’s sticky buns are legendary. The James Beard Award-winner owns Flour Bakery in Beantown, and her breakfast confection counts celeb-chef Ming Tsai among her admirers. “I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, but Flour makes the best sticky buns ever. She’s great,” he says. Now, with Sessions by MasterClass, she’s walking viewers through how to make them in painstaking detail, along with other recipes home bakers will want to master. The class may sound the same as other MasterClasses, but this is a little different tact for the streaming edutainment service. Yes, it has had plenty of...
RECIPES
wspa.com

Chef’s Kitchen – Cinnamon Sugared Almonds

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”. Preheat oven to 250°. Line a sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Whisk egg whites and vanilla in a large bowl until frothy. Add almonds, toss to coat. Stir in brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, cayenne and salt into almonds until combined. Spread on prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, until coating is dry, 75 to 90 minutes. Cool completely, then store in airtight container.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

These Will Be the 25 Biggest Dining Trends in 2022, According to Chefs

As 2020 came to a close, vaccines were on the horizon and an end to the pandemic felt like it might finally be in sight. So when we asked chefs to tell us what trends they anticipated for the new year, some predicted joyful, special occasion dining would come back with a bang. Many also told us, for worse and occasionally better, all the ways COVID-19 altered their businesses—from the ingredients they used in their dishes to how, when, and where they were serving them.
RESTAURANTS

