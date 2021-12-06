ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Columbus, offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines

By Blake Eason
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gY78_0dFD3Ppx00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health announced a mobile vaccine clinic coming to Columbus through the week of December 6.

The mobile vaccine clinic will begin on Monday, December 6 at the Frank B. Chester Recreation Center and the final stop will be on Friday, December 10 at the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Road, while making stops all across the Fountain City in between.

A full list of locations and times can be found below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiVmw_0dFD3Ppx00
Mobile Vaccine Clinic in Columbus

Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District Pamela Kirkland joined News 3 This Morning to discuss the clinic and how the process works.

“We’re able to bring this camper around to different locations in Columbus and go to those places where people may have an issue with transportation or not being able to get to the health department or somewhere they can get some of these vaccines,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland says registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is preferred but not necessary and walk-up appointments are encouraged.

The full interview can be found above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Ep. 36: Columbus State University internship program; Ada Washington, Jasmine Edmond, and Brian Thomas

(WRBL) — Jada Washington, Jasmine Edmond, and Brian Thomas spent time watching a veteran journalist work. It gave all three an inside look at what they hope becomes a profession.They share what they learned… the podcast was also their final exam. Twitter: ChuckWilliamsInstagram: ChuckWilliams0999Catch The Chuck Williams Show live every Tuesday at 7/6 central.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Columbus, GA
Coronavirus
Columbus, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Columbus, GA
Sports
WRBL News 3

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy