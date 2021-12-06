ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better.com CEO fires more than 900 employees over Zoom

By CNN
 3 days ago
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg abruptly fired more than 900 employees, about 9% of the mortgage company’s workforce, on a Zoom call just before the holidays.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” Garg said on the call, a recording of which was viewed by CNN Business. “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

The CEO then said employees should be expecting an email from HR detailing benefits and severance, reported CNN.

“Having to conduct layoffs is gut wrenching, especially this time of year,” CFO Kevin Ryan said in a statement to CNN Business. “However a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market.”

Garg cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reason behind the firings. It was reported that Garg accused his employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive and only working two hours a day.

“This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried,” Garg said on the call, which remained short and emotionless.

Among the employees that were fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion team.

Garg has been involved in controversy before, as evidenced by an email he sent to staff that was obtained by Forbes.

“You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS… SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME,” he wrote.

The Daily Beast reported in August that one of Garg’s most “loyal lieutenants” received massive perks, such as millions of dollars worth of stock options that could be vested immediately, not comparable to other employees. That person was later placed on administrative leave for bullying.

