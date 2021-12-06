Wheeling man admits to child porn charges

Zachary Musilli, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Musilli, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Musilli admitted to having child pornography with some depicting children under the age of 12 in March 2021 in Ohio County.

Musilli faces up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

