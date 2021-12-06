ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling man admits to child porn charges

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBIc0_0dFD3ENC00

Zachary Musilli, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Musilli, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Musilli admitted to having child pornography with some depicting children under the age of 12 in March 2021 in Ohio County.

Musilli faces up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police still searching for baby missing since May

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The investigation into the disappearance of a baby girl continues in Huntington. Huntington Police are still searching for Angel Nichole Overstreet, who was last seen in early May 2021. Authorities first reported that she was missing on May 25, and said her whereabouts since May 8 could not be confirmed. She […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton parents arrested after child dies in fire

Weirton police say two parents are under arrest after their child died in a house fire earlier in 2021. Heather and Michael Johnston are currently in the Northern Regional Jail on charges of child neglect resulting in death and child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury. The fire occurred on March 13 at 3221 […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County man admits to drug trafficking

Luke Colton Cunningham, of Cameron, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug a charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Cunningham, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Cunningham admitted to selling methamphetamine in March 2021 in Marshall County. Cunningham faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
Ohio County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman with cancer arrested after police say she staged a robbery

An Ohio woman was arrested after an investigation led police to believe she staged the whole thing. Kimberly Armstrong is charged with making false alarms, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. Police say Armstrong told them she was robbed last week after getting money out of an ATM. After calling the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials looking for missing teen and juvenile

Ohio investigators are looking for a missing teen and a juvenile from Lorain County. Investigators say 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan were last seen in the area of Westview Court in Lorain. Ruiz is/has 5’4 130 pounds dark brown hair brown eyes unknown clothing description Jordan is/has 5’1 140 pounds brown hair […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police officer memorial vandalized; Two people arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges, including petit larceny, after allegedly vandalizing a memorial set up to honor fallen Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson. The Charleston Police Department says the suspects are accused of stealing lights from the memorial and throwing bulbs into the street. CPD officials say the incident was captured […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police arrest three people using ‘bait’ car

Police in Columbus Ohio say they arrested three people after using, what they call, a ‘bait car operation.’ The ‘bait’ car was set up by Columbus police in the Ohio State University campus area. Police say during the operation of 4 pm and 10 pm, three juveniles were arrested and one gun was recovered. Two […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy