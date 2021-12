The race to the bottom of the standings for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft got far more interesting this past weekend with the Detroit Lions upsetting the Minnesota Vikings to earn their first win of the season. Since Detroit previously tied against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 1-10-1 Lions could realistically drop to the No. 2 pick with just one more win. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans both sit right behind Detroit at 2-10, although at least one of two those teams will add one more win since they face each other Dec. 19.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO