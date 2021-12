LAS VEGAS — UFC 269 was filled with shocking moments, but none bigger than Julianna Peña’s submission victory over Amanda Nunes in the women’s bantamweight title fight. Pena was thoroughly dominated in the first round, but found a jab that landed on Nunes over and over again. Those punches rocked the woman widely known as the GOAT and after a takedown, one submission attempt from Pena got the job done. So what’s ahead for the new champ?

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO