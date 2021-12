U.S. debt is expected to pile on, considering government proposals for increased spending under the infrastructure+ initiative. While popular media sources have been proclaiming a grand recovery post-vaccine rollout and increased economic participation, there are a number of data points in government-reported data that indicates, on a macroeconomic level, that all hasn't been well, despite hopes of a recovery to (or surpassing) pre-COVID levels.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO