Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a...

Related
crossroadstoday.com

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense-related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are...
crossroadstoday.com

Macron unveils EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron on Thursday presented the priorities for France’s upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country’s presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection. Macron is expected to run in...
crossroadstoday.com

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
crossroadstoday.com

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

LONDON (AP) — A European Union plan to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers could mean millions more of them are classified as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
crossroadstoday.com

Slovakia to pay people over 60 if they are vaccinated

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Parliament approved a plan on Thursday to give people 60 and older up to 300 euros ($339) if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The measure drafted by Finance Minister Igor Matovic should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the bloc’s lowest vaccination rates. It should also help the struggling health care system amid a record surge of new infections.
crossroadstoday.com

Iran talks chair sees new ‘sense of purpose’ as talks resume

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized. The talks’ chairman said he detected “a renewed sense of purpose.”
crossroadstoday.com

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople,...
AFP

EU seeks to clarify status of delivery app workers

The EU will propose a set of criteria on Thursday to determine whether a gig worker in Europe using platforms like Uber, Bolt or Deliveroo should be considered an employee. The proposal by the EU executive is an effort to sort out once and for all the employment status of millions of drivers and delivery people that the major platforms insist are self-employed. The debate has clogged up courts across Europe for almost a decade, with judges handing out more than a hundred decisions across the bloc's 27 member states, with hundreds more still pending. Those decisions can vary markedly, with Belgium on Wednesday denying a small group of Deliveroo workers the designation of employees, while Uber lost in court in non-EU Britain over its service in London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Central Europe#Slovakia#Ap#Eu#The European Parliament#Central News Agency#European Commission
The Independent

France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
Fox 46 Charlotte

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our […]
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
94.3 Jack FM

Rouble firms as Biden-Putin talks soothe nerves

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble firmed past 74 to the dollar on Wednesday, supported by the central bank’s intention to raise rates and an increase in market risk appetite after a much-anticipated video call between Russian and U.S. leaders. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir...
crossroadstoday.com

Chinese boats spotted illegally hauling tuna in Indian Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Chinese squid vessels were documented using wide nets to illegally catch already overfished tuna as part of a surge in unregulated activity in the Indian Ocean, according to a new report by Norway-based watchdog group that highlights growing concerns about the lack of international cooperation to protect marine species on the high seas.
Reuters

China’s PBOC showdown will force Xi to pick sides

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping may be forced to pick a side in the battle against bad debt. Anti-corruption inspectors are poking around the People’s Bank of China, according to a media report, as a concerted attack on the institution’s deleveraging campaign gains momentum.
TheConversationCanada

Outsourcing migration control is leading to violence in eastern Europe and beyond

Over the past few months, the border between Belarus and Poland has become the site of yet another “migration crisis,” and the recent drowning of at least 27 migrants in the English Channel has further illustrated the increased human cost of restrictive migration controls. These events show that the European Union’s approach to migration governance isn’t working. The situation will continue as long as governments keep prioritizing the protection of borders over the protection of human rights. Outsourcing migration control Shifting migration and asylum responsibilities to countries bordering the EU’s territory dates back to the early 1990s. Germany began co-operating with central and...
