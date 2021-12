DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are asking for help from the public in trying to find information on a case in which a dog was found "engulfed in flames." The incident happened on Sunday, the DeKalb County Police Department said on Facebook. The department said the large male Labradoodle was found sometime before noon on Lindsey Drive outside Decatur.

