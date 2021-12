DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A US Dept. of Labor investigation found that an Irving IT company illegally withheld payments from an H-1B visa worker and recovered over $64,000 in wages. According to a US Dept. of Labor spokesperson, the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Cigniti Technologies Inc. hired a system analyst under the H-1B visa program. The company then engaged in an illegal practice called “benching.” Benching occurs when an employer fails to use and pay a worker for non-productive time. Under the H-1B program, employers are legally obliged to pay the visa employees a pro-rated amount based on what similarly qualified...

